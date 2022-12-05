Guisborough: Man bailed after owner and dog killed by car
A man arrested after a man and his pet dog died after being hit by a car has been released on bail.
Craig Dixon, 39, was walking his dog Duchess on Westgate in Guisborough at about 16:40 GMT on Friday when both were hit by a silver Citroen C3.
Passers-by tried to help Mr Dixon, who was local to the area, until paramedics arrived but he died in hospital.
The 38-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has now been released on police bail.
Cleveland Police appealed for witnesses or any motorists with dashcam footage to contact the force.
