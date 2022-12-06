Cycling on Saltburn promenade could be banned
Cycling on a seaside town's promenade could be banned following a number of accidents, a council has said.
Cyclists are currently advised to dismount on Saltburn's Lower Promenade, but Redcar and Cleveland Council said it was looking at making it an official ban.
It would be in force daily from 10:00 to 17:30 between Good Friday and 31 October.
The council is also looking at moving the national cycle route in Saltburn.
The authority is consulting over varying a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) which would demand cyclists dismount on the Lower Promenade and a path known as the Donkey Path, a route down to the front near to the junction with Milton Street at the start of Marine Parade.
'High stress levels'
A council spokesman said a potential alternative route for the National Cycle Network Route 1 in Saltburn, which currently takes in the Donkey Path, Marine Parade and Saltburn Bank, was being explored, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Redcar and Cleveland Independent Mayor Stuart Smith said: "The council intends to bring in measures to deal with public safety so that cyclists and pedestrians don't get into conflict at busy times, particularly during the summer months."
Saltburn ward Independent councillor Philip Thomson said: "Many pedestrians have concerns about the Donkey Path and quite high stress levels because cyclists do use that and do not dismount.
"There have been incidents both on Marine Parade and on the Lower Promenade of pedestrians being injured and near misses so it is right the local authority does have a consultation on managing areas where cycling and pedestrians do not mix.
"If there are orders in place it gives the residents confidence that they can speak out."
