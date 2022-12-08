Free Hartlepool clothes bank offering relief to families
- Published
A clothes bank where families can get free clothing has helped 1,500 children since it started three months ago.
Rachael Liddle and Natalie Frankland initially set up Hartlepool Re-Loved Clothing to help families finding it hard to pay for school uniforms.
They have now expanded to offer free donated clothes to children and adults.
People bring in no-longer needed clothes in a clean, good condition, and in return they are given pre-owned items to take away.
Ms Frankland said: "We've had parents who've cried their eyes out when they've asked us how much they'd have to pay and we've told then it's free.
"You just see the relief on their faces, they can't believe we're here to help.
"We didn't think that people would approach us as there's still a bit of a stigma attached to receiving second-hand items but the quality of the stock is absolutely fantastic."
The mums were inundated with bags of school wear and held a number of pop-up events in the lead up to the start of term.
They believe they have helped more than 600 families or about 1,500 children.
People come through social media and by referrals from social care and domestic abuse charities.
Ms Liddle said: "Once we decided to make it all clothes, the community of Hartlepool has been fantastic and the quality of donations has been amazing.
"To be able to put coats, warm clothes and dressing gowns on children who need it is amazing."
The pair hope to secure long-term premises for their clothing bank as they said they were seeing more families struggling financially due to the increased cost of living.
"We are where we are as a country and although we might think this shouldn't be needed or happening - but it is," Ms Frankland said.
"Myself and Rachael don't get paid for this, we've simply set it up to help the community and give something back."
A pop-up event will be held at Hartlepool United football club on Tuesday 13 December from 10:00-14:00 GMT.
