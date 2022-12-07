Cleveland Police says furry fan-art was 'innocent'
A police force which shared furry fan-art on its social media accounts has said it was an "innocent design".
The drawing, made by a 14-year-old artist, depicts Cleveland Police response officer PC Crutchley as an anthropomorphic dog, complete with a police uniform.
A furry is someone who dresses up as an animal alter-ego, known as a fursona.
In a statement, the force said it contained "no hidden messaging or political statement".
Some people had questioned the drawing, which the force said was made in response to "positive engagement work with the Redcar and Cleveland Response Team", citing adult and political themes sometimes associated with the furry community.
Sophie Robson, 19, and from Leeds, is a member of that community and said the fan-art was "cool" and gave the artist "a chance to shine".
Sophie, who is also known as her fursona, Cosmo, joined the furry community aged 12 and said there was a market for drawings of people's furry characters.
She said the definition of furry differs from person to person but to her it was "a way to be unique".
"You can become a character. Be the self you want to be. It really got me out of my shell," she said.
'Complex culture'
Sophie, who makes and sells fursuits, says furries got "a bad rep" based on the sexual aspect of the fandom found on parts of the internet.
"You do get crap that comes up on the internet but you get an adult side to anything. It's a complex community, you can be on whichever part you want," she said.
"It always gets a bad rep. It's like a Comic Con - exactly the same.
"You dress up as Spider-Man, and that's fine, you dress up as a giant dog and you get called all sorts."
Sophie said the artwork itself was impressive and hoped the social media interest had left the young artist "beaming".
"Before you judge, think about it, look into it. Your doctor might be a furry, your teacher might be a furry - it could be anyone," she said.
'Respect the talent'
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said they were "aware of the interest on social media in the recently published artwork".
"This is the artwork of a 14-year-old girl who created the art following some positive engagement work with the Redcar and Cleveland Response Team," they said.
"There is no hidden messaging or political statement being made in the art. It is an innocent design created by a young girl.
"Please can we ask that people respect the talent and consider the impact the negative comments may have on such a young person."
