Baby was unlawfully killed after mother cleared of murder, coroner finds
A new-born baby whose mother was cleared of murdering him was killed unlawfully, a coroner has found.
Shauna Donnelly, 26, stored her son Ellis' body in a "very cold place" after the baby struggled to live for up to two hours, Teesside Coroner Claire Bailey concluded.
Ms Donnelly was charged with Ellis' murder in October 2019 but prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence.
Ms Bailey said Ms Donnelly did not want her son to survive and was "dangerous".
'How to kill baby'
The inquest heard Ms Donnelly kept Ellis for two days before taking him to hospital in a carrier bag where she claimed he had been stillborn.
Medical staff did not believe her because it was clear the umbilical cord had been cleanly cut and Ellis was the pink colour of a baby who had breathed by himself, the coroner heard.
Cleveland Police discovered Ms Donnelly had searched online for terms including "how to kill a baby naturally", "how to kill a foetus', "36 weeks pregnant and want nothing to do with the baby" and "can you revive a baby that has been dead for two days?".
In February 2021 the Crown Prosecution Service said there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case and a crown court judge ordered a not guilty verdict be recorded.
Ms Bailey concluded Ellis had been unlawfully killed and said she would direct police to designate Ms Donnelly as a "dangerous person".
Coroners make their rulings on the balance of probability.
'Did not want baby'
She said Ms Donnelly lied to medical professionals, the police and whilst giving evidence during the inquest in Middlesbrough, seeking to blame the children of a friend for making the internet searches.
The Teesside coroner said: "She proffers conspiracy theories instead of factual reality, she lacks credibility and is an unreliable witness.
"Through omission, action and intention I am satisfied that Ellis was unlawfully killed."
Ms Donnelly had claimed it was obvious Ellis was not breathing when he was born and so she "had not thought" to call an ambulance.
The coroner rejected her claims though, adding: "It is clear to me that Shauna Donnelly made deliberate decisions not to care for her unborn and later born baby.
"She did not want a baby and did not want him to survive."
'Freezing cold'
Ms Bailey said she was "confident" Ellis was "born alive" a day earlier than Ms Donnelly claimed, and he "could have lived for up to two hours".
Doctors from James Cook Hospital told the inquest Ellis and the dressing gown he was wrapped in were "freezing cold" showing he was "probably stored in a very cold place".
A police dog trained to find bodies had given a strong indication around an orange bucket in an outhouse at Donnelly's family home where she lived, the inquest heard.
