Evri parcels sorted outside at County Durham depot
- Published
The delivery firm Evri has been criticised after some parcels were left "soaking wet" because they are being sorted in the open air outside a depot.
Hundreds of parcels are being processed in the car park of the depot, in County Durham, over the festive period.
Customers claim some have arrived wet and damaged, and some not at all.
Evri said while it is "not ideal", it was a temporary measure and it is working to ensure "all parcels will arrive" for Christmas.
On Wednesday at the depot the BBC found packages of different shapes and sizes including clothes and electronics left in large piles outside.
It is understood the depot is made up of two industrial units, but there is not enough space inside to accommodate the day-to-day work.
'Soaking wet'
Some customers have been going to the depot in an attempt to find their parcels.
Sarah Simpson said she was "shocked" at what she saw and claimed parcels had been left "soaking wet" and in the rain.
The mother, from Chester-le-Street, had ordered £180 of make up for her daughter's Christmas present, more than four weeks ago.
She said: "I found out about the depot and went up to it and saw all these crates outside. There were just crates and crates outside."
Ms Simpson has since received a full refund from the retailer for the missing parcel.
Another Evri customer, Suzanne Elwen from East Stanley, had ordered Christmas presents totalling £138.50, but they have also not arrived.
They included football memorabilia for her mother and a jacket for her father, which has since gone out of stock online.
Ms Elwen said: "(Evri) said your parcel is delayed on 17 November and I've heard nothing about it (since).
"I am not going to reorder unless the retailer can send it with a different firm, but there's no stock (left)."
Ms Elwen said she had heard from family and friends of parcels arriving damaged and wet.
On Wednesday, the firm apologised to customers who had been left waiting amid reports packages had been stuck at depots for a week or more.
'Temporary arrangement'
Evri confirmed parcels were being sorted outside as it said it was dealing with a "higher than normal" volume of parcels, driven "in part" by the Royal Mail strikes.
It said that more than three million parcels were being delivered every day without delay or backlogs, across its network nationally.
A spokesperson said: "In some cases our couriers are sorting parcels for delivery outside.
"Whilst this is not ideal, it is a temporary arrangement as our local team works hard to ensure that all parcels will arrive before Christmas. We do have arrangements in place for bad weather.
"We are sorry that some customers are experiencing short delays in receiving their parcels.
It said it thanked people for their "patience and understanding".
Evri previously advised customers with any concerns about a delivery to contact the seller first.
