Redcar Central Station redevelopment given the go-ahead
A major redevelopment of a Grade II listed station "at the heart" of a town centre has been granted.
Conservation work will see the empty, dilapidated railway building at Redcar Central Station restored to its former glory.
As well as being transformed into a key transport link, it will also be home to a leisure and retail hub.
The project was approved by Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council's regulatory committee on Thursday.
Councillor Chris Gallacher, cabinet member for economic growth, said: "We are thrilled that our plans for Redcar Central Station have received planning permission.
"The refurbishment of this historic building will benefit the town and wider borough by creating jobs for local people as well as creating a vibrant gateway to the town for visitors."
The work "complements" projects already under way to revitalise the area, he added.
A total of £5.9m from the Redcar Growth Zone and Investment Fund has been allocated to the project.
The authority said despite it being a Victorian building, there will be a "focus on sustainability", with solar panels positioned out of sight to preserve the traditional style of the building.
Work will start in spring 2023, with the station expected to open in early 2025.
