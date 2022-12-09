Darlington woman dies weeks after being hit by car
- Published
A woman who died two and a half weeks after being hit by a car will be "terribly missed", her family said.
Kim Piper was critically injured in Darlington on 15 November and died at Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital on 3 December.
The 60-year-old from Darlington was a "much loved" mother and grandmother, her family said.
A woman in her 60s was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
She has been released under investigation while inquiries into the collision on Victoria Road continue, Durham Police said.
In a statement released through the police, Ms Piper's family said: "It is with deepest regret that we announce the death of our much-loved mam, nanna, sister, and auntie, Kim.
"We miss her terribly.
"We wish to thank everyone for their support and ask to be left so that we can grieve in peace."
