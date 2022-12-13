Darlington teenagers seen playing on frozen Brinkburn Pond
- Published
A photograph of a group of teenagers playing on a frozen pond has prompted renewed warnings about the dangers of icy water.
At least 10 children made their way onto the ice at Brinkburn Pond Nature Reserve in Darlington on Monday.
It happened just a day after three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, fell into an icy lake near Solihull and died.
Durham Police has warned people to stay away from frozen waterways in order to prevent a further tragedy.
Simon English, who took the photo at 15:25 GMT on Monday, described what he witnessed as an "accident waiting to happen".
He urged parents to "have a word" with their children if they were involved.
'Stay off the ice'
On Tuesday, Darlington MP Peter Gibson said he was deeply concerned after he learnt of the incident.
He told BBC Radio Tees: "We've seen young people in Darlington gathering on a pond that I'm very familiar with, where I've been working with volunteers, and that's deeply concerning.
"Parents can't be with children all the time and we have to make sure that those water safety messages, be it in the winter for ice or running water in the summer months, is drilled into children, both by their parents and by the school.
"The message has to be loud and clear. Stay off the ice."
Darlington Borough Council said it had since sent safety information to all its schools to share with pupils and parents.
Councillor Mike Renton, cabinet member for stronger communities, said: "The tragic events near Solihull serve as a reminder to us all of the dangers of frozen water.
"We would urge everyone to follow the advice given by police and fire services to stay clear of frozen ponds and other stretches of open water."
'Significant dangers'
Supt Louise Galliott-Thornton, of Durham Police, added that frozen over water can be deceptive and is dangerous.
She said: "Our waterways can pose significant dangers especially in freezing temperatures, and even though they can appear solid, can be deceiving.
"We would urge the public to be mindful of the risks around cold water and to stay away from frozen water. If someone does get into difficulty, call 999 immediately."
On Tuesday, a yellow weather warning for north-east England was updated as the cold snap continues.
Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said there will be heavy snow again on Tuesday in parts of Britain, with as much as 15-20cms (6-8ins) accumulating on higher ground.
He said it would be "another very cold night" with "widespread freezing conditions" expected.