Hartlepool shops and flats plan refused after 250 objections
- Published
Plans to build two shops and apartments on a car park have been rejected after 250 people objected.
GCS Developments NE had wanted to build at the end of a row of shops on King Oswy Drive in Hartlepool.
Hartlepool Borough Council's planning committed refused the developers permission amid concerns over the impact on road and pedestrian safety.
Some 253 people signed a petition opposing the scheme, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Unsympathetic design'
Opponents raised concerns over the removal of already "insufficient" parking spaces exacerbating existing issues and causing a "further reduction" in the number of people visiting the shops.
The plan was recommended for refusal by the council's planning officers due to the "unacceptable impact on highway and pedestrian safety" caused by the removal of parking spaces.
They also had concerns over the "unsympathetic design" being to the "detriment" of the appearance of the area and proposals having an "adverse impact" on the privacy of a neighbouring property.
Councillor Rob Cook said: "Everybody agrees that we should refuse on the basis of the various issues."
A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said the development would "respond positively to the site and its local setting" and could be accessed "safely and conveniently".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.