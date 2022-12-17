Cannabis worth almost £500k seized in Hartlepool raids
Cannabis plants worth almost £500,000 were seized from three sites during a week-long crackdown, police have said.
Cleveland Police carried out raids across the force area targeting organised crime groups, a force spokeswoman said.
Three large cannabis farms were seized and dismantled in Hartlepool.
Two men, both 25, have been charged with production of cannabis while three people were taken in by authorities as victims of modern-day slavery.
The trio were found at a property in Mitchell Street along with a cannabis farm worth £284,000, while crops seized from Stephen Street were valued at about £88,000 and from Cornwall Street worth £116,000, the force said.
Insp Zoe Kelsey said: "We rescued three people from modern day slavery during this operation and seized almost £500,000 worth of drugs, hitting these criminals where it hurts them most - their pockets."
"I want to thank the public for providing us with the information that has led to this result and urge people to keep reporting suspicious activity to Cleveland Police."
Raids were also carried out in Middlesbrough with a police dog finding crack cocaine in a house in Costa Street, the force said.
A 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, along with a 16-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs.
In Stockton, a drugs warrant was executed in Heslop Street in Thornaby and one man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
There were also closure orders carried out with Stockton Council at Kingston Road and Durham Road in Stockton, the spokeswoman said.
