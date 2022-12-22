Newton Aycliffe house fire leaves woman dead
- Published
A woman died as a fire ripped through a home in County Durham.
The woman was found in the house in Newton Aycliffe by firefighters tackling the blaze at about 03:00 GMT but she died at the scene.
No-one else was injured in the fire, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) said.
Fire officials said they were working with Durham Police to investigate how the fire at the home, in Shafto Way, started.
Michael Pearson, group manager at CDDFRS, said fire crews were in the area to speak to neighbours and install smoke alarms where required.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with the woman's family and friends at this time," he added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.