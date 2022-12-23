Loganair's Teesside flights to Dublin and Belfast axed
Flights from Teesside International Airport to Belfast and Dublin are to be scrapped from next year.
Loganair will end its four flights to each destination per week from March and blamed the move on "low levels of customer demand this summer".
They are the latest routes to be axed after the Glasgow-based airline pulled its Teesside to Newquay route earlier this year.
Teesside Airport said it was "disappointed" the flights were ending
It said the airport would "continue to work with a range of airlines" to find other routes.
"We appreciate the inconvenience this causes to passengers," a spokesperson said.
"Loganair will be fully refunding any passengers booked on the affected flights and has confirmed its commitment to its Aberdeen service.
"We're continuing to work with a range of airlines to expand our routes."
'Fully committed'
A Loganair spokesperson said it "regretted to announce" the scrapping of the services to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
It added that it is "fully committed to its Aberdeen service" and is looking forward to "continuing to work with the team at Teesside International Airport."
Earlier this week, Loganair said it was expanding services from Newcastle with the return of double daily flights to Aberdeen, and new destination Oslo.
Leon McQuaid of Newcastle International Airport described the news as a "great vote of confidence in both the airport and the region".
