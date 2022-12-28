County Durham teenager dies after being hit by taxi
The family of a teenager who died after being hit by a taxi in County Durham said he was a "social butterfly" who "touched so many lives with his carefree spirit".
Elliot Ayre was walking along the A689 in the Toronto area near Bishop Auckland at the time of the incident shortly before 02:40 GMT on Tuesday.
Durham Police said the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward.
In a statement his family said he was a "much-loved son, brother, grandson and friend" and a "devoted Sunderland fan".
The statement added: "We will carry him with us every day.
"We wish to thank all who have sent their support and ask for privacy as we remember and commemorate his life, together with those who love him."
Officers are particularly interested in speaking to anyone with dashcam footage from the area in the moments leading up to the incident.
The road was closed for about five hours while accident investigators examined the scene.
