Durham Police deals with eight Christmas Day sudden deaths
- Published
A police force has said it attended eight sudden deaths on Christmas Day as it dealt with 339 incidents in total.
Durham Police revealed the number of callouts as it reminded residents that it "does not stop for Christmas" as it is "here for you 24 hours a day, seven days a week".
It said a fight outside a pub and three road accidents were among the incidents reported over the 24-hour period.
None of the deaths are believed to be suspicious.
'Heavily-intoxicated woman'
The force said that its first incident was reported 11 minutes into the day with a catalytic converter stolen from a parked car on a Chester-le-Street industrial estate.
It said by 06:00 it had dealt with 62 incidents which included a fight outside a pub, also in Chester-le-Street.
Later in the day, the force was called to reports of two escaped horses and at least six missing people.
The force said: "With 50 seconds to go before Christmas Day was over, we received a call from a heavily-intoxicated woman who reported paint had been thrown at her house.
"She later changed her mind and said she didn't want to report the incident."
