Darlington family's home destroyed in Christmas burglary
- Published
A family have been forced to move out of their home after it was ransacked, flooded and "destroyed" on Christmas Eve, police said.
The home, in Blackmoor Close, Darlington, was flooded after suspects blocked sinks and left the taps running, causing ceilings to collapse.
The family had been away visiting relatives with their two-year-old daughter over the Christmas period.
Durham Police said it was investigating the "cruel" burglary.
A number of personal items including a TV, Xbox and PlayStation were also stolen.
Police said they believed it would cost thousands of pounds to repair the damage.
PC Stefan Haynes, from the Darlington Volume Crime Team, said the family, who have not been identified, had been left homeless.
"This is an utterly appalling incident which has completely destroyed a young family's home, leaving them with nowhere to live," he said.
"Whoever is responsible should be ashamed of themselves."
Durham Police urged anyone with information to come forward.
PC Haynes said: "If you have any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be, please come forward and speak to us - sometimes, even the smallest detail can progress our investigation and help us bring those responsible to justice."
