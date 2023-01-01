Historic Middlesbrough clock tower to get facelift
- Published
An historic clock tower which has fallen into disrepair is to get a facelift.
The Grade-II* listed Middlesbrough Dock clock tower was built in 1903 and is a familiar sight near the Transporter Bridge and Riverside stadium.
It closed in 1980 and is in a poor condition, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Middlesbrough Council has approved plans to replace its three clock faces and change window boards and entrance doors.
The tower helped ships to navigate and also contained hydraulic machinery to operate the dock gates and cranes.
It only has clocks on three sides with one theory being that companies on the fourth side didn't want their workers clock-watching throughout their shift, the LDRS said.
The tower is not in a conservation area but it is not far from Middlesbrough's historic quarter where there are a number of listed buildings.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.