Darlington FC's appeal over misogynistic abuse of assistant referee
A football club is investigating after fans reportedly subjected a female assistant referee to misogynistic abuse.
Darlington FC said it was made aware of comments from "one or two fans" during the first half of the club's 5-2 win at Scarborough Athletic on Monday.
The game was delayed for 35 minutes in the second half because of similar abuse reportedly from Scarborough fans.
Scarborough Athletic said abusive language would not be tolerated.
A spokesman for Darlington FC said an internal investigation was under way and there would be no further comment at this stage.
The club is appealing for information or witnesses to contact officials.
There were about 3,200 fans at the sell-out game at the Flamingo Land Stadium, 800 of whom were supporting Darlington.
The team's seventh-straight win put them third in the Vanarama National League North, two places and two points above Scarborough Athletic.
