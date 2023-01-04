Hartlepool murder probe launched after man's death
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in County Durham.
Cleveland Police said it was called to an incident on Hartlepool's Sydenham Road at about 03:00 GMT on Wednesday in which a 30-year-old died.
A silver Ford Focus, which officers said was believed to have been involved, has been seized.
Seven people have been arrested and are in custody as the probe continues, the force added.
Megan Paterson, Look North:
Cleveland Police has confirmed officers were called here to the Bellevue area of Hartlepool at around 3 o'clock this morning after reports of an incident which is now being treated as suspected murder.
A number of police cars are still in place blocking off Sydenham Road, with police tape stretching across the street being buffeted in the wind this afternoon .
Forensic teams in white overalls can be seen going into a property, there are yellow evidence markers on the road and officers are searching through bins and under cars.
And appeals have been made for witness accounts or dash cam footage which may help in the investigation.
