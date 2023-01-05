Cyclist killed in Middlesbrough car crash was much loved - family
- Published
A cyclist killed in a collision with a car was "much loved", his family has said.
Liam Taylor, 30, died after the collision between his bike and a green Audi at 17:00 GMT in Middlesbrough on Monday.
Cleveland Police is appealing for information about the crash near the Fire Station on Park Vale Road.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has been released on bail pending further inquiries, a force spokeswoman said.
In a statement released through force, Mr Taylor's family said: "Liam was a much-loved son, brother and uncle who sadly lost his life too soon.
"He will be missed by everyone who knew him."
