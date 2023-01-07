Four cars parked illegally in Middlesbrough to be crushed
- Published
The drivers of four cars that were crushed after being parked illegally have been branded "lazy, inconsiderate law-breakers" by a mayor.
Fines were issued for a further nine cars left on the pavement in Howard Street in Middlesbrough town centre.
Mayor Andy Preston has urged motorists to be more considerate after persistent complaints about parking in the area.
Neighbourhood safety wardens found some other cars on the same street were untaxed, damaged and abandoned.
Four cars were seized by the council to be crushed on Thursday, with nine more issued with penalty charge notices.
Mr Preston described the illegally parked cars as a "hazard for pedestrians and a headache for local businesses".
He added that those found breaking parking rules would be "at best hit in the pocket - or at worst you won't see your car again".
