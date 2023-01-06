Adam Thompson: Two charged with Hartlepool murder
- Published
Two people have been charged with murdering a man described by his family as a "quiet lad" and "doting father".
Adam Thompson, 30, died in Hartlepool on Wednesday.
In a statement released through Cleveland Police, his family said they were "devastated to lose him so young" and added he would be "sorely missed".
Sarah and Anthony Hadfield, aged 34 and 39 years old respectively, are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with murder.
Mr Thompson's family said: "Adam was a much-loved father, son and brother who will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.
"He was a quiet lad, and a doting father to his three-year-old daughter.
"We are devastated to lose him so young."
Det Insp Stuart Hodgson said he wanted to thank people who had come forward with information and urged anyone who was yet to do so to contact the force.
