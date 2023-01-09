Adam Thompson: Murder-accused pair to face July trial
Two people charged with murdering a "doting father" will go on trial in July.
Adam Thomson, 30, died after an incident in Hartlepool's Sydenham Road last Wednesday.
His family said he was "a much-loved father, son and brother".
Sarah Hadfield, 34, of Brenda Road, and Anthony Hadfield, 39, of Wensleydale Street, both Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside Crown Court via video link and were remanded in custody.
A further hearing is due to be held on 20 March ahead of the trial starting on 3 July. It is estimated to last up to 10 days.
Mr Thomson was father to a three-year-old girl.
