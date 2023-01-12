Middlesbrough man jailed for 12 years for raping boy
- Published
A man has been jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of multiple rapes of a young boy.
Daniyal Hussain, subjected his victim to attacks over several years, Teesside Crown Court had heard.
The 22-year-old was convicted of four counts of raping a boy under 13 and a further four counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.
The case against Hussain, of Linthorpe, Middlesbrough, was very distressing, police said.
After a trial at the Teesside court in mid-November, a jury found him guilty on all eight counts, which he had denied.
Following his sentencing, Det Con Rebecca Lisle from Cleveland Police's child abuse and vulnerable adult unit, said: "This was a very distressing case with a child victim and their family who, in giving their evidence, had to relive the trauma they had already endured.
"I hope this result will go some way to help them as they try to come to terms with what they have gone through."
The Cleveland force urged anyone who has experienced sexual abuse, or who wants report it on behalf of someone else, to contact them.
Ch Insp Deb Fenny added: "We will listen to you, we will believe you and we will support you while working with our partner agencies to bring perpetrators to justice."
