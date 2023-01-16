Victorian pub to be demolished to improve look of Darlington station
A Victorian pub will be demolished at the end of the month to make way for railway station improvement works.
The former Hogan's pub, which was previously known as the Park Hotel, was built in Darlington in the 1880s.
Originally a temperance hotel, the pub was known to be of "considerable significance" in the town.
Permission to knock it down was approved in June 2022 to create a landscaped area in front of the Grade II* listed station.
The plans to improve the western approach are part of £114m development works which include new platforms, tracks, interchange, footbridge and concourse.
They will see the integration of "the old Victorian grandeur and new modern design".
The overhaul of the station is due be finished in time for the Stockton and Darlington Railway bicentennial celebrations in 2025.
Niall Hammond from Friends of Stockton and Darlington Railway said: "It's a shame there wasn't a way of using the Victorian building but the ambitions for the Victoria Road upgrade and the improved access to the railway station is laudable."
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the demolition of Hogan's, which he described as a "landmark near the station for generations", will take two months to complete, starting on 30 January.
It will be followed by work to upgrade the Victoria Road entrance along with car park pick-up and drop-off points on the western side of the station, with new road layouts, wider pavements, and a boost to walking and cycling access.
Darlington Borough Council leader Jonathan Dulston said: "The Hogan's building has been a Darlington landmark for many years, providing many a send-off for travellers and a well-known night out for locals.
"But as the plans to transform the railway station and its surroundings move forward, we're now ready to call time on the venue."
