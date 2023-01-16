Stockton-on-Tees: Community Diagnostic Centre approved
- Published
A Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) will open "later this year" in Stockton, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.
The unit will deliver up to 104,000 potentially lifesaving checks and scans a year, according to the government.
Across the North East and Yorkshire, 134 CDCs have been approved, with 14 already operational.
Health bosses described the announcement as "fantastic news" for people across the Tees Valley.
The health centre, which will provide quicker access to tests and treatments will replace the now-demolished Castlegate shopping centre.
The centre will provide access to diagnostic services including MRI and CT scans, X-rays and blood tests.
The government says the centres have delivered 2.7 million tests since July 2021.
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said the Stockton centre would "deliver up to 104,000 tests, checks and scans a year" from next January and "help thousands of local people get access to life-saving tests conveniently".
He described CDCs as "part of our plan to bust the Covid backlog and reduce waiting times".
Minister for Health Will Quince described CDCs as "the heart of the community".
David Gallagher, executive director of place delivery (Tees Valley and Central) for the North East and North Cumbria ICB said: "Having a health hub in the heart of Stockton town centre will help up catch cancers and other health issues as quickly as possible, helping us save more lives."
The announcement of the CDC is "fantastic news", according to Phil Woolfall, clinical director for radiology at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.
"This diagnostic centre will help make healthcare readily available for all.
"Having access to services including MRI scans and CT scans means patients can receive faster health checks outside of the hospital setting and closer to their homes.
"Diagnostic centres have already proven their effectiveness across the country - it's something we and our partners believe is the right one for our population."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.