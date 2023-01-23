South Gare former lifeboat building at South Gare looks for new tenant
- Published
The owner of a former lifeboat building is offering to host a community, charity or educational group in it.
PD Ports says the former Teesmouth building's location at South Gare would be excellent for any activity groups that need to be based near water.
It says it would help charities with "funding arrangements" and be flexible on the length of the lease.
The building - which includes showers, toilets, changing rooms and a kitchen - was closed in 2006 by the RNLI.
Michael McConnell, PD Ports property director, said it was a "unique opportunity" that could support a local community project.
"We recognise the challenges that local community interest groups are facing in the current economic climate," he said.
"And that's why we wish to consider granting a lease for a use that could really benefit from a new premises."
Redcar and Cleveland Council planners say the building could be suitable for a range of projects.
Councillor Carl Quartermain backed the call, saying it was a "fantastic opportunity" for a group to "bring a new lease of life" to the building.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.