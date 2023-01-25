Cleveland Police's worst force tag lazy, says chief constable
Cleveland Police's chief constable says describing the force as the worst-performing in England was "a lazy tag".
Mark Webster, who joined last year, said "real improvement" was being made but budgets meant there was "a limit to how good the force can be".
Last week HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke told MPs the force was the worst performing.
Mr Webster told BBC Radio Tees there could be a "really good standard of policing" there in three years.
Giving evidence to the Commons Homes Affairs Committee last week, Mr Cooke suggested a number of reasons for Cleveland Police's struggles, including a lack of funding and resources.
However, he also said the area covered by the force was not a desirable place for aspiring officers to transfer to, meaning a shortage of experienced officers.
Cleveland Police was placed in special measures in 2019 when it was the first in England or Wales to be rated as failing in all areas.
Mr Webster, the force's seventh chief constable in less than 10 years, agreed it faced "some real challenges".
"I came across and spoke to the staff, looked at the area and I saw the staff were really good," the chief constable, who has been in the job since April, said.
"I think you can make some real impact here and improve this force and it's something I really wanted to do."
'Good challenge'
He added: "My assessment is within, say, three years, I think you can take this force from where it is and actually deliver a really good standard of policing.
"That's a good challenge.
"I've said to the staff I want them to look forward and move the force forward."
Mr Webster said having so many predecessors was "almost irrelevant" to him.
"I know I can make a good fist of this job because of the quality of the staff," he said.
"They're professional, they're really good at what they do and they want to be better than that which is written about them - that's what sold it to me."
He added Cleveland Police was currently "the best force in the country at answering 999 calls".
