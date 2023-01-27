Newton Aycliffe crash: Man arrested after pedestrian dies
- Published
A man who was walking has died after being hit by a car in County Durham, police have said.
The man, who has not yet been named, was involved in the crash on the A167 in Newton Aycliffe just before 06:00 GMT on Friday.
The road, near Newton Park Services, was closed for several hours in both directions, but has since reopened.
Durham Police said a 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
"Emergency services attended but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene," a force spokesperson said.
They added that the man's family had been informed.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.