Horse garden visit left Stockton patient 'feeling loved'
A man with a life-limiting condition said a home visit from a horse left him feeling loved.
Terry Davis used to enjoy an outdoor life and owned 15 horses, but in recent months he has been housebound receiving physiotherapy from nurse Debra Alton.
Realising their mutual love of the animals, she decided to bring her horse Mr Riley to Mr Davis's Stockton home.
The 65-year-old, who fed and petted the gelding through his window, said the visit left him feeling humble.
Mr Davis has lung disease and has been receiving home visits from the specialist palliative care team at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.
Ms Alton said: "During my conversations with Terry it became clear his passion for his love of horses.
"Terry owned up to 15 horses at one point, but sadly had to find new homes for them due to his deteriorating health.
"We often exchanged experiences during his physiotherapy sessions about them and this gave Terry a lot of comfort talking about normal life situations rather than the constant reminder of his ill health.
"I always joked about that one day I was going to bring my horse to meet him and that I would just turn up with my trailer and he could see him from the window."
Ms Alton got the permission of Mr Davis's wife Janet before making the surprise visit.
Mr Davis said: "I was so happy and humbled to receive a visit from Deb's horse.
"I can't believe someone would do that for me, it made me feel very special and loved."
Ms Alton added: "I think if Mr Riley was invited in he would have quite happily gone in the house.
"Horses have been widely used for their therapeutic qualities with a wide variety of people with disabilities and post-traumatic stress disorders."
