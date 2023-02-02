Middlesbrough nightclub stabbing: Man, 18, injured
Two people have been arrested after an 18-year-old was stabbed at a nightclub.
The man suffered injuries to his abdomen and hand at Stereo in Zetland Road, Middlesbrough, at about 03:05 GMT on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital and his injuries are non life-threatening, Cleveland Police said.
A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
They have been released on bail pending further inquiries.
