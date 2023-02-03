Tiny kitten saved from Hartlepool recycling plant picking line
A four-week old kitten that survived going through heavy machinery at a recycling plant has been adopted by a member of staff.
JB, named after the site in Hartlepool, is believed to have been put into a recycling bin before making her way to the processing centre.
She was discovered on the picking line after going through two processing machines.
Her surviving the ordeal was a "proper miracle", her new owner said.
J&B Recycling processes recycling from commercial and domestic waste for a number of local councils.
The kitten ended up being adopted by Ingrid Brough-Williams, the company's marketing consultant, who said her discovery came not long after a similar find.
"We'd had kittens discovered in a skip," she said.
"They'd been gaffer-taped into a box. We even had a period when we kept finding snakes.
"It's really sad and we've seen more than we should."
She added: "When the guys called to say they'd found another kitten and she was alive, I took her straight to the vets."
Ms Brough-Williams's family dog had died months before the kitten was found - and she said she immediately knew she wanted to take her in.
"She was tiny, dehydrated and in a bad way," she said.
"She should have been with her mum.
"The vets said her chances of survival weren't great. My kids got involved to help feed her every hour for about six weeks."
However, she said the kitten, who is now several months old, had suffered an injury to her foot by the time she was found, which vets could not save.
"She has three legs and hops around but she's absolutely thriving," Ms Brough-Williams said.
"She's beautiful, lovely and my kids love her."
