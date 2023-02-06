Probe into ex Cleveland chief constable Mike Veale should be 'speeded up'
A probe into a former police boss accused of breaching "standards of professional behaviour" should be speeded up, a minister has said.
Mike Veale, who stood down as Cleveland Police's chief constable in 2019, is facing a gross misconduct probe from his time at the force.
However, a date for the hearing has yet to be set.
Mr Veale has previously said it was not "appropriate or acceptable" to comment on the allegations.
Last week, he resigned after two months at the police and crime commissioner's (PCC) office for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.
At the time, PCC Rupert Matthews said the decision was made "in light of the continued negative media coverage".
Mr Veale led a controversial inquiry into sexual allegations against the late prime minister Sir Edward Heath while earlier in charge of Wiltshire Police.
On Monday, Parliament heard the misconduct hearing against Mr Veale was yet to start, despite being announced in August 2021.
Conservative peer Lord Alistair Lexden described the delay as "deeply disturbing".
He added: "How can it possibly be in the interests of justice to delay indefinitely this hearing, while giving no explanation at all as to the reasons? What has the minister to say about the extraordinary state of affairs in Cleveland?"
Lord Andrew Sharpe, a Home Office minister, said he believed the misconduct hearing was a matter for the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner, but would look to "encourage" the police to "speed this up".
Labour peer Lord Philip Hunt of Kings Heath insisted the Home Secretary could intervene in the hearing under existing legislation.
But responding, the minister said he was "unable to comment on ongoing cases" which he said he knew "that irritates the House" but that there were "very specific circumstances which make me unable to comment".
Speaking this week, a spokesperson for the office of the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner said: "A date for Mr Veale's hearing has not yet been set. As this matter is ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us comment further."
