Angela Rayner: Middlesbrough man held over threats to kill Labour MP
- Published
A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into threats sent to Labour MP Angela Rayner.
The 34-year-old was held in the Hemlington area of Middlesbrough on suspicion of making threats to kill over a call made to her on 30 January.
He was questioned over the alleged threats to the Ashton-under-Lyne MP and has been released on conditional bail.
Seven arrests have been made in total with three convictions, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Det Insp Christopher Dean said: "GMP will not tolerate any form of abuse including in its online forms - such as calls, texts, emails or via social media - and we will always investigate thoroughly to bring perpetrators to justice.
"If you have been a victim of abuse - whether physical or online - please report it to GMP so we can deal with the matter appropriately. We take reports of this nature very seriously and one of our specially trained officers will be on hand to help."
