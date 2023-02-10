Middlesbrough gigs cancelled as Westgarth Social Club reportedly shuts
- Published
The cancellation of a number of gigs at a music venue has led to fears it has shut.
Bands due to play at Middlesbrough's Westgarth Social Club have said they have had to relocate to new venues.
It follows reports the club, in Southfield Road, has closed, although the BBC has been unable to make contact with its owners.
MP Andy McDonald said in response to the reported closure, the town "could not afford to lose precious assets".
The social club, which was founded in 1911, had become known over the years for hosting stars such as The Vaccines and James Bay.
It was also a venue which provided up-and-coming experimental bands and artists a stage, before some became famous.
Although a statement has not been provided by the Westgarth Social Club, the Kids Are Solid Gold, a band based at the venue, said they had been told it had closed earlier this week.
'Huge hole'
They said they were "gutted to be leaving what has been our 'home' venue for such a great many years".
They went on to say the closure would "leave a huge hole in the touring schedules and represents another significant challenge for the region's live music sector".
The band have had to reschedule future concerts and choose an alternative venue.
Another Teesside-based band, Benefits, who played at the club last year, said they were upset to have seen so many music venues in Middlesbrough close.
Kingsley Hall from the band said: "Since the late-'00s the number of music venues that have closed in Middlesbrough alone is astounding.
"There used to be places that allowed promoters to use their function rooms to put on gigs - nowhere seems to do that any more."
Mr Hall, who said Stockton was "thriving" with music venues but felt Middlesbrough had been left behind, described the social club as the "last of its kind".
He said: "The Westgarth was the last of the town's old-school-style club venues. It had character, wood panelling, curved bars and a snooker table.
"There are definitely places in the town that have the capacity [but] maybe need to work on the charm a bit."
Mr McDonald, the Labour MP for Middlesbrough, said the reported closure was "just the latest casualty of much-loved venues and business closures" in the town.
"It comes just a short time after Basecamp closed its doors - and speaks to the economic malaise and the cost of living crisis," he said.
The BBC has repeatedly approached Westgarth Social Club for comment but has not received a response.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.