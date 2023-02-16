Redcar beach: Council urged to bring in 'safe zones' after dog attack
A council has been urged to bring in "safe zones" on its beaches after four people were injured in a dog attack.
Marie Hay has urged Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council to restrict parts of its beaches to dogs on a lead "to make it safer".
It comes after the 40-year-old had been walking her six-and-a-half-year-old husky Naevia when she was set upon by two "bulldog type" dogs two weeks ago.
The council said it was not ruling out bringing in such measures.
Naevia suffered significant injuries and remains in the care of specialist vets.
Ms Hay said she would support the introduction of a "safe zone" where dog owners can choose to be away from pets that are off the lead.
"If there's a lead-only part of the beach then dog owners will know they're safe," she said.
The automotive worker, from Nunthorpe near Middlesbrough, has this week been told her vet bills may exceed £25,000 and said dog owners should be able to enjoy the beach without fearing an attack.
"I am so terrified to take her back on the beach where there are other dogs roaming, so if they did something like that it would feel so much easier," she said.
"This is the change we're pushing for - it would feel like what's happened to Naevia hasn't been for nothing."
Redcar's Newcomen ward councillor Carrie Richardson said many dog owners had contacted her asking the council to take action.
She said: "People, particularly with smaller dogs, have asked about these zones because they now feel unsafe. I have raised this with the council and they are looking at that as a result of the recent attack."
Ms Richardson said that following the introduction of public space protection orders (PSPOs) in some parks, which require dogs to be kept on leads, more dogs than ever were using the beach.
"I am not advocating a ban for the whole of the beach, I don't believe that would be fair or proportionate, but a zone for some people, people are asking for it, so clearly there's a desire for that," she said.
"I hope Naevia recovers, it was a horrendous thing for a dog owner to have witnessed."
Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council said no changes had been made to its current rules, which include a "no dog zone" on part of Redcar and Saltburn beaches over summer.
However, it said it would be considering other measures, including areas where dogs must be kept on leads, "if it becomes necessary".
A council spokesperson said: "The vast majority of dog owners respect the zones and simply enjoy taking their pets to other areas of the beaches."
Ms Hay said Naevia was due to undergo further blood transfusions this week.
She had lost an estimated 80% of her blood in the attack and required surgery to her chest, front and back legs, cheeks and face.
An online fundraiser, set up to help contribute to her original vet bill of £13,000, has now reached almost £40,000.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said inquiries into the attack were continuing.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.