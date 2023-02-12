Anger after Redcar lollipop lady removed near school
- Published
A decision to remove a lollipop lady opposite a school has put children at risk of an accident, parents claim.
The patrol near Coatham Church of England Primary School, Redcar, was moved to a "busier location" in November.
One parent said she "nearly got run over" as she had to stop cars to help children cross the road.
Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council said it planned to reinstate the patrol.
The road, which does not have a pedestrian or zebra crossing, had been covered by the same lollipop lady for several years.
However, following her absence the council struggled to recruit patrols and needed to cover areas it deemed busier, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Patrols were moved to Mersey Road.
"It has been suggested we don't need the lollipop lady as the road isn't busy enough," Vicki Spall, who has two children at the primary school, claimed.
"However, everyday the kids are at risk of accidents because there are no safe crossings around our school."
'Are our children less important?'
Another parent Sarah Dixon, who travels from Marske, said it was not safe for her visually-impaired son to cross the road alone.
"It's been deemed that our crossing location isn't busy enough and the council has said that to our school. If the Mersey Road patrol is off, our lollipop lady goes there," she added.
"But why does one school have to lose out to cover another school? Are our children less important?"
A council spokesperson said: "Due to serious illness a difficult decision was taken to temporarily move a school patrol officer from her usual school in Redcar, to provide cover on a busier road in the town, which serves three schools.
"The patrol officer who was ill is expected to return shortly and will resume her duties at her original placement.
"We will ensure that all the affected schools and interested parties are kept informed."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.