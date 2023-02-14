Crook fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson after several cars torched
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after several cars were set on fire.
People in Milburn Street and Wilson Street in Crook, County Durham, were awoken by flames and smoke on Sunday.
Witnesses said windows and doors on homes had melted due to the heat. No injuries were reported at the time.
A 42-year-old man was arrested in Sunderland on Tuesday afternoon and is in police custody. He has also been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Durham Police officers have been carrying out extra patrols in the area.
Insp Ed Turner said: "This was a horrific incident for residents and officers across all departments have been working around the clock to identify those responsible.
"We will continue to do everything we can to bring the perpetrators to justice and continue to appeal for anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.