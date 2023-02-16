Hartlepool Council approves £25m shops and homes plan
A £25m plan to replace two derelict buildings with new shops and apartments has been approved.
Advanced RS Developments (ARSD) has been granted permission to build 98 "stylish" apartments and six retail units in three buildings on Raby Road in Hartlepool town centre.
A former registry officer and drug support centre will be demolished along with the former Engineers Social Club.
Hartlepool Council planners said it would "regenerate the decaying site".
Speaking at a planning committee meeting where the plans were unanimously approved, ARSD's John Wood told councillors the scheme would "do you proud".
He added that the state of the former Engineers Club was an "absolute disgrace".
The development will offer six one bed and 92 two bed apartments across three buildings, with 43 parking bays and 38 cycle storage spaces available, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Rod Hepplewhite, a planning consultant speaking in support of the application, said the proposed development would "regenerate the decaying brownfield site", "rejuvenate the surrounding area" and benefit Hartlepool "as a whole".
Deputy council leader Mike Young said the proposal was exactly what the council is looking for in terms of regeneration.
ARSD previously said the proposals would "create much needed jobs within the town" and they had "already received inquiries for the 7,000sq ft of retail space from a selection of big brands".
