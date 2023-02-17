Kinninvie crossroads plea after car crashes into dining room
A family have called for action after a car crashed into their dining room near a notorious crossroads.
Christian Dean said his family could have been killed in the crash in Kinninvie, near Barnard Castle.
Residents have claimed the junction was an accident "blackspot" with drivers failing to stop at give way signs everyday.
The council and police said they were examining further measures to improve safety.
Mr Dean had only finished having lunch along with his wife Jen and step-daughter Jess minutes before the crash, which happened on 8 February.
A Volvo estate car and a green van had collided on the crossroads, pushing the car into their dining room.
"We were in the living room having a cup of tea and there was a noise that sounded like a bomb going off, debris flew past the living room window," Mr Dean said.
"About 50 minutes prior to that we'd been having lunch in what was our dining room, there's no doubt we would have been killed."
Almost everything in the dining room was destroyed. Their home is now propped up by scaffolding.
The family moved to the village two-and-a-half years ago, and have seen numerous near-misses, and accidents.
Mr Dean said: "Almost on a daily basis, we get vehicles travelling up this road, not stopping at this junction and flying across."
The issue has become such a problem that one resident has set up CCTV to record mishaps. He has recorded several in recent weeks, including the crash last week.
A meeting to discuss the crossroads involving councillors, the police and residents, was held on Wednesday.
Mr Dean suggested a speed limit reduction and the installation of a crash barrier and said further physical barriers, including speed bumps, was needed.
He also suggested a temporary traffic light system, set up following the crash, could be retained "for the foreseeable".
Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison said she had been contacted by countless residents over many years about the junction.
"I am grateful to the council for improving the road markings to make it easier for drivers to notice the give way, but I have been clear that this measure alone isn't enough," she said.
Ms Davidson said a chicane and a reduction in the speed limit would prevent further accidents.
She added: "Whilst I understand that will come with a financial cost, the human cost of inaction could be even greater".
Paul Emerson, traffic management officer at Durham Police, said a "productive" meeting had been held and the force was continuing to work with the council.
He said it was looking a further interventions to "supplement" the work already completed at the crossroads.
Warning drivers to adhere to the give way signs, he said: "As always, anyone found to be breaking the law will be dealt with accordingly and we would encourage those who witness such incidents to report them."
Appeal to drivers
Durham County Council said it had already installed a number of additional measures - including more signs than what would be normally found at rural crossroads - but would look at further options.
Mark Jackson, the council's head of transport, said: "We've currently got temporary traffic lights on all approaches to the crossroads to enable structural repairs to be made to the property that was damaged in last week's collision.
"As always, we appeal to drivers to drive with due care and attention at all times to help keep themselves and others safe."
Duncan Peake, chief executive of Raby Estates, which owns Mr Dean's home, said: "Naturally, our concern is for all involved and we are relieved that no-one was seriously injured in the accident.
"Raby Estates has raised the safety concerns about this junction, on behalf of our tenants, to Durham County Council in the past and we will continue to press for more safety measures following this latest accident.
"Following on from our positive meeting on 15 February, we are working with the county council and Durham Constabulary to find a long-term solution."
