Husky returns to family after Redcar beach attack
A dog which was left with serious injuries after a beach attack has returned home almost two weeks on.
Marie Hay had been walking husky Naevia on Redcar beach when she was set upon by two "bulldog-type" dogs.
The six-year-old dog had to undergo several operations at a cost of about £25,000.
Her family said they thought Naevia would never return to their Nunthorpe home after suffering "catastrophic injuries".
"Without the miracle vets working 24 hours a day and giving her the extra love that she needed, she would have died," Ms Hay said.
Naevia returned to her family on Thursday after being cared for by specialists Wear Referrals in Sedgefield.
Ms Hay surprised her youngest daughter, who had witnessed the attack, and chose not tell her Naevia was back home until she returned from a Valentine's disco.
She said: "She was ecstatic, just over the moon, sobbing and so emotional."
Ms Hay said Naevia was left "pouring with blood" in the attack and suffered injuries to her front and back legs, her chest and face.
The owner had been initially quoted a vet bill of £13,000, but this is expected to exceed £25,000.
An online fundraising appeal was set up to help the family pay their vet bill.
So far more than £40,000 has been raised by hundreds of people.
Ms Hay said: "She is just the most wonderful little thing in the whole world and now everybody can see it.
"I'm so grateful for every single person that has had some part saving her."
Ms Hay previously said any money left over will be donated to other pet owners who are unable to pay their vet bills.
It will also go towards Naevia's continued care.
Naevia will need to return to the vets for further treatment and follow-ups, with the first visit next Monday.
She will also need to see another specialist in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, to potentially remove any shards of teeth left in her gum.
Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council has faced calls to introduce "safe zones" on its beaches in wake of the attack.
Residents, dog walkers and Ms Hay have said a "lead-only" part of the beach should be brought in to make owners feel safer.
Redcar's Newcomen ward councillor Carrie Richardson said she had been shocked by the attack, which happened earlier this month.
"I am not advocating a ban for the whole of the beach, I don't believe that would be fair or proportionate, but a zone for some people, people are asking for it, so clearly there's a desire for that," she said.
The council said no changes had been made to its current rules, which include a "no dog zone" on part of Redcar and Saltburn beaches over summer.
However, it said it would be considering other measures, including areas where dogs must be kept on leads "if it becomes necessary".
Cleveland Police said inquiries into the dog attack were ongoing.
