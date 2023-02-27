Driver reported after car destroys family Kinninvie home
A driver has been reported for careless driving after a car crashed into house, destroying the dining room.
The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred at the crossroads at Kinninvie, near Barnard Castle, on 8 February.
A van had collided with a Volvo, pushing the car into the home. No injuries were reported.
Homeowner Christian Dean said his family could have been killed and the junction is an accident blackspot.
Durham Police has confirmed the driver of the van has now been been reported for "the offence of careless driving".
It followed interviews with those involved at the time of the crash.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will make a decision on whether the driver will face charges.
Mr Dean, previously told the BBC how his wife and step-daughter had been in the destroyed room just minutes before.
He described the noise as "like a bomb going off" as "debris flew past the living-room window".
"About 50 minutes prior to that we'd been having lunch in what was our dining room, there's no doubt we would have been killed," he said.
Almost everything in the dining room was destroyed. Their home is now propped up by scaffolding.
It follows a series of accidents and near-misses at the junction over the years.
Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison said she had been contacted over many years about the junction.
Ms Davidson said a chicane and a reduction in the speed limit would prevent further accidents.
Paul Emerson, traffic management officer at Durham Police, said it would continue to work with Durham County Council on further measures.
A council spokesperson said it had already installed a number of additional measures - including more signs than are normally found at rural crossroads - but would look at further options.
