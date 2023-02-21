Images of new Bishop Auckland bus station plan revealed
Published
Images of a proposed new bus station in Bishop Auckland have been released as part of a public consultation.
Durham County Council wants to build the station and a neighbouring 120-space car park behind the Newgate shopping centre, which the local authority bought in 2022.
It would be constructed as part of the council's £11m grant from the government's Future High Streets Fund.
The council said it is hoped the scheme would help attract more visitors.
Plans for the bus station include eight bus stands, improved passenger information boards and seating areas as well as three entrances and exits and a kiosk area.
The council said it would also see improved facilities for passengers, such as an accessible toilet and parent and child facilities.
Elizabeth Scott, cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said the scheme was part of "ambitious proposals to regenerate" Bishop Auckland and make it a "thriving and attractive hub to everyone who lives and works in, and visits, the area".
Residents and businesses can take part in the consultation until 12 March with drop-in sessions being held at Bishop Auckland Town Hall between 10:30 and 15:30 GMT on 2, 3 and 4 March.
