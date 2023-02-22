River Gaunless iron rail bridge awarded repair grant
The remains of an historic bridge said to be the world's first iron railway crossing are to be repaired.
Gaunless Bridge in West Auckland, County Durham, was built in 1823 for the Stockton and Darlington Railway.
It closed in 1901 but the stone foundations remain in place and the original ironwork is held by the National Railway Museum in York.
Historic England has awarded Durham County Council £161,000 for repairs ahead of a new bridge being installed.
The bridge was designed by the "father of the railways" George Stephenson and spanned the River Gaunless, an Historic England spokesman said.
It originally carried horse-drawn coal wagons followed by steam locomotives from 1833, but closed when it could no longer support the weight of increasingly heavy loads.
The stone abutments are now part of the Stockton and Darlington Railway Scheduled Monument but have "fallen victim to anti-social behaviour which has affected their condition", Historic England added.
Once the stonework has been repaired, a new bridge deck will be installed to form part of a 26-mile Stockton and Darlington Railway Walking and Cycling route which is being planned as part of the railway's bicentenary in 2025.
Giles Proctor from Historic England said: "Gaunless Bridge has a significant role in the history of the railway and the repair of its abutments mark the first step in securing the bridge's legacy."
Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council's cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: "We're really pleased that this funding is allowing us to restore and repair the abutments, helping preserve this important site."
