Middlesbrough ex-Crown pub and cinema bought by council for £750k
A derelict 100-year-old cinema turned pub has been bought by a council for £750,000, with a pledge of a "bright future" ahead for the site.
The Crown on Middlesbrough's Linthorpe Road has been been empty since 2015.
The town's mayor, Andy Preston, said the building was a part of local history, but costs to maintain it were too expensive for the private sector.
Mr Preston said Middlesbrough Council was in talks with interested parties concerning the building's future use.
The Crown was originally built for Elite Cinemas in 2023.
'Right thing to do'
Mr Preston said "almost everyone" had "special memories" of seeing films there, adding: "My main memory is queuing up here to see Jaws as a kid.
"Protecting our history is essential to the future success of our town. That's why we've stepped in to buy the old [Crown] from private owners.
"I won't stand by and let buildings we know and love be demolished and replaced by monstrosities."
Mr Preston said he knew £750,000 was "a lot of money", but buying it was the "right thing to do".
He added: "We're in talks with interested parties and I'm hopeful we can announce a really bright future for the building soon."
A council report revealed ideas for the space included an indoor marketplace, educational spaces, or a cultural performance venue, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Previously, the former pub made it on to a list of council assets that could be transferred to the Middlesbrough Development Corporation (MDC), a new body which is in the pipeline and which claims to want to speed up regeneration in the heart of the town.
