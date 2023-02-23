Middlesbrough councillor told to stop repairing potholes
A councillor has defended his move to fix potholes on local routes after the council told him to stop.
Luke Mason, who represents the Coulby Newham ward in Middlesbrough, said his DIY job had left the roads in "a far better state" than they were.
The Conservative representative said the council was coming under "ever-increasing pressure", with demand for maintenance "outstripping supply".
Middlesbrough Council said repairs had to be done to "appropriate standards".
Mr Mason started his campaign after receiving complaints from fed-up residents after potholes caused damage to their cars.
He said that over a couple of weeks he had repaired between 15 and 20 potholes using cold lay bought from a hardware store and had had a "positive response".
"Officers are trying their best but the statutory services we run at the council, mainly social care, are taking up an ever-increasing portion of our budget," he said.
"The repairs are far from perfect but they leave the roads in a far better state than what they were before. I think it's important to realise how under pressure services are so you can't lay the blame solely on the council and officers."
'Happy with my work'
He has now been told "in no uncertain terms" by the council's environmental services that it could be "a serious breach" if anything happened at one of the potholes he has repaired.
"I think it might have to come to an end now," he added.
Mr Mason, who is standing for re-election in May, said he would "strongly dissuade" the public from doing repairs themselves for legal reasons that could "come back to haunt them."
"In my own defence, I am quite happy with the work I have done there but the public shouldn't be doing it themselves," he said.
A council spokesperson said: "We appreciate the efforts of ward members and members of the public who wish to improve their local areas.
"However, highway repairs need to be carried out in line with health and safety guidelines and to appropriate standards. As such advice has been issued accordingly for the wellbeing of all, including road users."
