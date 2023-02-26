RNLI Hartlepool coxswain recalls harrowing rescue 30 years on
An RNLI coxswain has been recalling memories of a harrowing rescue in which he was swept overboard 30 years ago.
Robbie Maiden was a 26-year-old member of the Hartlepool RNLI crew which capsized twice during the rescue of a large tanker in severe gale force winds on 28 February 1993.
He spent 35 minutes surrounded by waves up to 40ft (12m) tall.
Mr Maiden said his equipment saved his life and he was "proud" to still be an RNLI crewman.
The Teesmouth lifeboat was initially despatched to aid the 97,000 ton tanker Freja Svea which had run aground near Redcar after dragging its anchor in high winds.
But when that lifeboat suffered a partial engine failure, the Hartlepool boat The Scout was called out.
Mr Maiden was washed off deck when the boat capsized the first time, and his fellow crew members discovered he was missing after it had righted following a second rolling over.
"When I got washed over it took several moments to get stabilised in the water and on first glance round I couldn't see the lifeboat or any sign of it," Mr Maiden, who is now coxswain of the Hartlepool boat, said.
He said the waves were up to 40ft high, adding: "When there's only your head sticking out the water, there's not a lot you can see."
His crewmates suffered minor injuries but were able to call for an RAF search and rescue helicopter which found him.
He said: "The winch man was lowered down and swam across to me, put a strop over me and we were winched up into the helicopter.
"It was at this point I blacked out due to the effect of hydrostatic squeeze and the next thing I remember was waking up in the ambulance on the way to Middlesbrough hospital.
"Fortunately I was wearing my [personal protective equipment] and without a doubt it probably saved my life that day."
Mr Maiden said his rescue did not deter him from continuing with the RNLI, adding: "It all still seems like yesterday.
"It seems strange, like a blink of an eye that 30 years has gone past, but proudly here we are today as RNLI volunteers playing our part in saving lives at sea."
