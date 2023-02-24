Middlesbrough dad wins award for decade of bin chores
A man who "loves helping people" has been recognised for his good deeds after taking out the bins for his entire street for a decade.
Dad-of-two Harry Lane, from Easterside, Middlesbrough, has been doing the domestic chore for more than 80 of his neighbours every week.
The 53-year-old has become a famous figure in Astonbury Green for his selfless acts.
He has now received a Good Neighbour Award from Middlesbrough Council.
The Middlesbrough FC steward has become known for doing favours for others whatever the weather.
"Harry is such an inspiration to not just the green we live on but the full estate," said Ian Moran, who was among those to nominate Mr Lane.
"He not only reminds everyone which bins are due out but come rain, snow or sun, he takes every single bin out every single week without fail."
Dad to Ciaran, 18, and Niamh, 14, and husband to Debbie, 45, Mr Lane has also become known for providing further help, especially to the vulnerable.
He "would help anybody" and "had been known to take people to appointments if taxis are running late or haven't turned up," said Mr Moran.
Dozens of Mr Lane's neighbours turned out as he was formally recognised for his work and given the award.
Afterwards, he said: "I love Easterside and I love helping people. It's great to be given the award and nice that so many people came out. It's fantastic."
Tony Grainge, Middlesbrough Council's executive member for community safety, added: "Harry is a great guy who does a lot for the community and this Good Neighbour Award is set up for people like him who look after others close to them.
"He's the perfect example".
