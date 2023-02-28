Approval given for charity to move into Hartlepool retail park
- Published
A charity shop has been given approval to move into a retail park where a unit has been vacant for almost 10 years.
Barnardo's has agreed terms at Hartlepool's High Point Retail Park.
There had been restrictive conditions on the use of the building which would have prevented the sale of items such as clothing, footwear, books and toys.
But the proposal to remove the condition has been agreed by planners who said the move would help the "vitality" of the site.
A report from council planning officers said: "The council's planning policy section are of the view that the use of the application site as proposed would be unlikely to have an adverse impact upon the vitality and viability of the town centre.
"The application is considered acceptable with respect to material planning considerations and is in accordance with the Hartlepool Local Plan."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said planning documents stated Barnardo's had already agreed terms over the unit, subject to the approval being granted.
The site has been vacant "since its construction nearly 10 years ago" despite "extensive, continuous marketing".
A planning statement, submitted by Avison Young in support of the application, said allowing the charity shop to open in an empty unit would help "maintain the vitality and viability of the retail park".
Barnardo's has already opened two superstores at retail parks in Coventry and Bradford.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.