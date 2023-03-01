Kirkleatham Hall School work going ahead despite Tolent collapse
The expansion of a special needs school will go ahead despite the collapse of the main construction company involved, a council has said.
Tolent was involved in a £2.7m extension at Kirkleatham Hall School before the Gateshead-based firm went into administration last month.
Redcar and Cleveland Council said it was confident the work would be "completed shortly".
Two new classrooms are already in use at the school in Redcar.
Sunderland-based Brims Construction has stepped in with a rescue package in a bid to save the posts of 150 Tolent staff and said it would keep staff on Teesside, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A council spokesman said the principal construction work at the school had nearly been finished.
'Continue dialogue'
He said: "We are confident that the final works will be completed shortly.
"The council is working with relevant parties to ensure this is concluded swiftly and with minimal extra disruption to pupils in the coming weeks.
"The council will continue a dialogue with all parties involved, including administrators."
Two new classrooms have already been added at the school and are now in use creating 12 extra pupil places amid growing demand.
A new facility for "rebound therapy" has been installed which uses trampolines to provide enhanced movement, therapeutic positioning, exercise and recreation.
It was hoped the work, which began in November 2021, and also entailed a doubling in size of the school hall, new offices and other ancillary facilities, would be fully completed by September 2022 in time for a new intake of pupils.
However, delays arose due to obstructions discovered during groundworks.
